(Bloomberg) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to the campaign trail after falling ill last week with an infection.

The 49-year-old Democrat will resume his in-person outreach Sept. 2 at an event in Laredo, the campaign said in a statement Wednesday. It will mark O’Rourke’s first in-person campaign event since he went to the hospital Aug. 26 to receive treatment for an unspecified bacterial infection.

Polls show the former US congressman from El Paso trailing the incumbent Republican Greg Abbott by mid-single-digits with just 10 weeks to close the gap. O’Rourke’s frequent campaign stops throughout the state are a key part of his effort to persuade Texans that he’s best positioned to address the day-to-day issues they care about most.

