(Bloomberg) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke postponed some campaign events after he was diagnosed with a unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke was taken to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill on Friday and received care, including intravenous antibiotics, according to a statement released Sunday. While his symptoms have improved, he will postpone events and rest at home, the statement added.

The Democrat has been campaigning to unseat Greg Abbott as Texas governor in the Nov. 8 election. Polling data show the race has narrowed in the last few months following both the Uvalde massacre and the US Supreme court overturning the nationwide right to an abortion, with O’Rourke trailing Abbott by the mid-single digits.

