(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke released a $5 trillion plan to combat climate change over the next decade with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the U.S. by 2050.

The former congressman from the oil and natural gas producing state of Texas said he would put the U.S. back in the Paris Agreement, if elected, and seek legislation in his first 100 days in office to set a “legally enforceable” requirement that the nation remove as much greenhouse gases as it emits, with half of that goal completed by 2030.

The legislation would include a requirement that public companies measure and disclose climate risks as well as greenhouse gas emissions in their operations and supply chains. O’Rourke also said he would halt new fossil fuel leases on federal land.

O’Rourke proposes to pay for his plan through changes to the tax code “ensuring corporations and the wealthiest among us pay their fair share and that we finally end the tends of billions of dollars of tax breaks currently given to fossil fuel companies.” It would include $1.5 trillion in direct federal funding.

“The greatest threat we face -- which will test our country, our democracy, every single one of us -- is climate change,” O’Rourke said Monday in a statement. “We have one last chance to unleash the ingenuity and political will of hundreds of millions of Americans to meet this moment before it’s too late.”

Some of the goals of O’Rourke’s plan align with the Green New Deal championed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star on the Democratic left. That proposal has been ridiculed by Republicans and President Donald Trump as extremist and costly, even as some in the GOP have begun shifting away from climate change skepticism toward embracing ideas for addressing climate change.

The plan was unveiled as O’Rourke was set to tour Yosemite National Park as part of a campaign swing through California, parts of which have been damaged by wildfires over the past few years. The state, where climate issues are a high priority for many voters, holds its presidential primary on March 3 and will be a major target for most of the 20 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in 2020.

Akin to Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, O’Rourke wants to curb the affects of climate change through a plan also addressing the economy and inequality. His plan calls for addressing infrastructure and allocating money to communities at risk of natural disasters such as wildfires, floods, droughts and hurricanes, accelerated by climate change.

