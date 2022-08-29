(Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke’s long-shot bid to become the next governor of Texas was dealt a setback as the candidate announced he would pause his campaign tour after falling ill last week.

O’Rourke returned to his hometown of El Paso to recuperate from an unspecified bacterial infection that sent him to the hospital Aug. 26, and he’s already doing better, according to his campaign. But the Democrat was forced to cancel five appearances around the state, part of a 49-day tour designed to build momentum for his effort to defeat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.

Polls show O’Rourke trailing Abbott by mid-single-digits with just 10 weeks to close the gap. His campaign stops -- many of them drawing surprisingly large crowds in rural areas that favor Republicans -- are a key part of his effort to persuade Texans that Abbott is beholden to ultra-conservative donors and prioritizing the wrong issues.

“The only way for Beto to win is to get higher-than-average turnout from Democratic leaning groups which requires an exceptional ‘Get out the vote’ effort,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

While no Democrat has won Texas statewide office since 1994, the Uvalde school shooting and the end of a national right to an abortion have reignited the debate on gun control and reproductive choice and have helped garner support for O’Rourke’s campaign.

O’Rourke’s ability to bounce back from the illness will determine to what extent, if any, the postponement of in-person events may damage his race, according to Jones. On Monday, the campaign said O’Rourke would hold two virtual events with the Latinos Con Beto Coalition and the Black Texans for Beto groups.

“If it’s just this week running up to Labor Day, it probably has little to no effect,” Jones said. “But if it becomes more serious, that he’s unable to maintain such a vigorous pace, it would begin to have a negative impact on his attempt to close the gap with Abbott.”

O’Rourke, a former US congressman, will be resting at his home in El Paso for a few days but hasn’t provided a timeline of when he will return to the road.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able,” O’Rourke, 49, said in a tweet Sunday.

