(Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, said the state should be focusing on access to health care, creating jobs and quality education rather than polarizing social policies.

“Let’s focus on the big things, on the things we can agree on, on the things that pull Democrats and Republicans together,” O’Rourke said during a campaign stop in a suburb of Dallas Thursday. “We’ve had enough of the fighting and the culture war stuff and the polarization and division.”

Over the past year, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has adopted more conservative stances on social issues including abortion, transgender children’s rights, and how teachers can talk about Texas history and racism in schools. Those policies have deepened the debate on U.S. cultural divides and spurred criticisms from some employers in the state, which has seen an influx of jobs and corporate relocations in recent years.

Just last week, dozens of companies including Apple Inc., and Johnson & Johnson, signed a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News urging Texas to scrap an order that likens gender-affirming health-care for transgender children to child abuse. And Citigroup Inc. said earlier this week that it would cover travel costs for its employees seeking abortions after states including Texas implemented or proposed a near-total ban on the procedure.

O’Rourke and Abbott will face off in the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8. A poll released in late February showed the incumbent with a seven-point lead ahead of O’Rourke, who gained national prominence in his ultimately unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid against Ted Cruz. He also was an early candidate in the 2020 presidential campaign.

