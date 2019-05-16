(Bloomberg) -- After its third straight day of gains on Wednesday, Beyond Meat Inc. is trading at more than triple its $25 initial public offering price. But despite the traction -- the latest fuel coming from select Tim Hortons stores testing breakfast options with the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty -- short sellers now account for more than 35 percent of the faux-meat producer’s free float, according to IHS Markit data. The stock’s post-IPO run-up saw Freedom Finance JSC’s Erlan Abdikarimov -- one of only two analysts covering the company -- revise his recommendation to hold from buy.

To contact the reporters on this story: Nancy Moran in New York at nmoran@bloomberg.net;Tatiana Darie in New York at tdarie1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net;Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.