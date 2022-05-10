(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are increasingly betting on a slide in the euro to parity with the dollar for the first time in two decades.

It’s the most popular wager in the options market among bets on a further drop in the common currency. Options pricing shows the odds of the milestone being hit in the next 12 months have risen to about 50%, a coin toss.

That’s drawn more than $4 billion in notional value staked on $1.00 since the European Central Bank’s last meeting on April 14, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. Traders are betting against the consensus of analysts, who see the euro recovering to $1.11 by year-end. Yet with the currency already down 7% this year to about $1.05, more banks are also hedging their forecasts.

“The euro is a pro-cyclical currency, and the cycle doesn’t look good,” said ING Groep NV strategists including Chris Turner. “We cannot rule out euro-dollar at parity this year.”

Citigroup Inc. strategists including Adam Pickett recently recommended three-month put options on euro parity to clients, while RBC Capital Markets last week revised its year-end euro call to $1.00.

The euro has been battered by the region’s proximity to the Ukraine war, which has simultaneously fanned price pressures while denting the economic growth outlook. That’s left the currency suffering even as ECB policy makers signal the need for the first rate hikes in a decade.

With funds adding euro downside exposure in options, that’s left dealers in a so-called short-gamma position, which can amplify volatility. That means if the euro hits fresh lows, currency desks will have to sell into weakness to hedge their position, only bringing parity closer.

The common currency could still get propped up by further verbal intervention by ECB officials. That could result in hedge funds trimming their short option bets and thus balance out market makers’ exposure. Still, that’s not swaying the euro’s naysayers.

“We started the year in the bearish euro-dollar minority and stayed there, even as the ECB started turning hawkish, but like many we’ve been surprised by the speed of the move,” said Elsa Lignos, global head of foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “We expect a 2-3% yield differential between the euro zone and U.S. to push euro-dollar to an eventual test of parity.”

