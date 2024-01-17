(Bloomberg) -- Traders are rushing to unwind their bets on a big depreciation of the Egyptian currency early this year as the country’s government is nearing a deal with the International Monetary Fund to boost the size of a rescue package.

Short-term non-deliverable forwards, or NDFs, which are derivatives used to hedge risks and speculate, have appreciated rapidly this year, signaling that expectations of a steep devaluation are fading. The pound’s three-month contract traded below 40 on Wednesday, after recovering from an all-time closing low of 45 in late December, narrowing the gap with the official rate.

The Middle East’s most populous country is in talks with the IMF to at least double its $3 billion rescue program — little of which has been lent yet — according to people familiar with the matter. That figure could rise further, with other multilateral players potentially providing additional funding, the people said.

Egypt has devalued its currency three times since early 2022, leading the pound to lose half its value against the US dollar. Hard currency remains scarce. While the pound’s official rate has held at 30.9 per dollar for months, it trades around 55 on the black market.

“The NDF market, especially on the short-end, is correcting. The extent of the devaluation that was priced in at the end of December was a bit too much too fast,” said Gergely Urmossy, an emerging-markets strategist at Societe Generale SA in London. “There is still conviction for a devaluation in the third or fourth quarter,” he said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last month suggested the government’s priority should be lowering inflation rather than tackling issues around the currency. Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC Holdings Plc last year all forecast a devaluation in the currency early in 2024.

“The IMF seems to have softened its stance on FX flexibility to some extent, at least based on comments made late last year,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. “Investors may not be convinced that FX adjustment would be substantial and close the gap with the widening parallel rate. Also, NDF market participants seem less sure about the magnitude of adjustment,” Gadio said.

Economists from Morgan Stanley still see a chance for a devaluation soon, though.

“We think a potential upsizing of the IMF loan will likely be accompanied by an FX adjustment sooner rather than later amid additional pressures on the balance of payments due to the Gaza conflict,” economist Hande Kucuk wrote in a note. “We keep our base case for a relatively limited adjustment in the first quarter.”

