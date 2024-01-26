(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp. sees the market getting ahead of itself in betting that the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates in April, arguing investors should heed guidance that easing will likely start around mid-year.

Europe’s bond markets have rallied since ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday reiterated comments made last week that cuts could start in summer as inflation pressures ease. Traders took this as a signal cuts could begin even sooner, and are now pricing in a nearly 90% chance for easing to begin in April.

“The pricing for April is a little bit too aggressive,” said Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy for State Street Global Markets, in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday, recommending investors fade that position. Lagarde’s comments on starting in the summer “might even take June out given June isn’t technically the summer yet.”

Graf’s view is at odds with a growing number of banks and asset management companies that see a pivot to a first rate cut coming in April, including Deutsche Bank AG, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group Plc. Bets for a move in April have been piling up since the week started, when the odds in money markets stood at 60%.

ECB officials were quick to push back against the enthusiasm over cuts, with a chorus of policymakers arguing it was still too early to start easing. Martins Kazaks warned Friday that the gravest error would be a premature move that allowed inflation to bounce back. Still, traders appeared to brush that off, and now more than 140 basis points of cuts are priced for the whole year.

That spurred a further rally in German bonds, with the two-year yield — among the most sensitive to monetary policy — falling as much as six basis points Friday to hit 2.56%, its lowest in 10 days. Short-dated yields are dropping faster than long maturities on the prospect of earlier cuts, steepening the yield curve.

The lack of pushback from Lagarde has boosted pricing that the ECB will eventually cut rates below 2.5% from 4% at the moment, according to Tanvir Sandhu, chief global derivatives strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. Options on Euribor futures imply there’s a 40% chance of such an outcome, compared to just 33% before Thursday’s meeting. Short-dated rates are likely to remain volatile with cuts ahead of the summer “now on the table,” said Sandhu.

There are other investors unconvinced by these market moves. Sarah Hewin, head of Europe and Americas research at Standard Chartered Plc, said she’s still expecting a first cut in June, given the ECB is likely to want to wait to see additional wage data.

Lagarde “didn’t push back against an April cut and we got some hints from her the upward pressure on wages is easing,” Hewin said. “Still, at the same time there was element of wanting to have evidence of that.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.