(Bloomberg) -- Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg launched into a full-throttle attack of Boris Johnson’s government that drew cheers and claps from anti-Brexit protesters gathered.

His voice rattling with emotion, the Luxembourgian leader described Brexit as a “nightmare.” Bettel has been among the most outspoken critics of the U.K. in the European Union, but his tone and how vocal he was in public stood out.

“Imagine you are a European citizen in London, and you don’t know what the future will look like,” he told reporters. He denounced the mess as the U.K.’s making -- “homemade problems” -- and that Johnson had told him there would not be a second referendum.

The criticism prompted the pound to extend losses as Bettel spoke, falling as much as 0.7% to $1.2415.

A planned joint news conference at 2 p.m. London time was delayed by almost an hour. Two podiums had been set up outside and the loud heckling by anti-Johnson protesters would have potentially embarrassed the U.K. prime minister.

Demonstrators could be heard shouting “dirty liar” and music blared.

The Optics

In the end Johnson was seen leaving, and Bettel took center stage alone.

After Johnson canceled his press conference appearance alongside Bettel, an official in his office, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.K. had repeatedly asked for the event to moved inside -- but was told by the Luxembourg side it wouldn’t be.

Bettel at one point was asked if Johnson would obey the law. If no agreement is reached at the next summit of EU leaders on Oct 17-18, Johnson is set to pursue a course of leaving the bloc without one, in defiance of new legislation designed to force him to seek an extension to the deadline. Whad did Bettel think about that?

Bettel’s response: “This would not happen in Luxembourg.”

