(Bloomberg) -- Financial-technology firm Better said Chief Technology Officer Diane Yu is leaving her role, a day after the company offered a voluntary separation plan to employees who belong to a division she helped grow.

Yu will become an adviser to the online mortgage lender, according to an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg seen by Bloomberg. The announcement follows a round of job cuts in March and a mass firing in December.

Garg wrote that Yu has done “remarkable work” with Better’s engineering, and her focus has long been on growing teams. Better is moving away from “rapid scaling” to focus on “streamlining operations” and building longer-term research and development products. The transition will also give her more time with her family, Garg wrote.

Yu didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

