(Bloomberg) -- Voters want the UK government to prioritize spending on public services over tax cuts, according to polling that suggests the opposition Labour Party has the advantage on key political and economic dividing lines ahead of a general election expected in the autumn.

Almost two thirds of Britons think any available fiscal headroom should be used to improve schools and hospitals, compared to just over a quarter who say it should go toward cutting income tax, according to a survey of 2,065 adults conducted by the political consultancy Global Counsel in December.

The findings appear to contradict the strategy of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is building a pitch around tax cuts and cracking down on immigration as he tries to win his governing Conservative Party another term after 14 years in office. That’s despite the UK tax burden reaching a postwar high on his watch.

The flip side of Sunak’s strategy is to accuse Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party of plotting to raise taxes and posing a risk to the public finances by borrowing to invest in renewable energy. That’s a reprise of past Tory attacks on Labour, including in winning election campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Yet the polling indicates that Labour’s messaging is more in tune with voters.

Starmer’s party plans a massive ramp up in spending to transition to a green economy — £28 billion a year by the end of a five-year term — a major house-building program and a pledge to fix faltering public services. It has not ruled out tax cuts but just as on its spending goals, Labour repeatedly argues that any measures must be affordable and that economic growth is a priority.

According to two aides to the current Labour leader, the survey bolsters the view that the party is on the right track. One of them, while stressing they are not complacent about the election, said the poll shows Sunak is focused on the wrong areas and voters would not reward him for limited tax cuts.

While Global Counsel is run by Peter Mandelson, a close ally of Starmer and a senior member of former premier Tony Blair’s government, it asserts a non-partisan agenda. Labour aides confirmed the poll is among the research they are considering as they plan their strategy for the upcoming election.

Its findings tally with other publicly available polling, such as Deltapoll data following Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement which found that 52% of Brits thought tax cuts would make “no real difference” to their household’s financial situation.

YouGov has consistently found the economy is the most important issue for voters in an ongoing survey of the public’s priorities, ahead of other issues including immigration. In terms of voting intentions, a YouGov poll published Tuesday saw Labour widen its lead over the Tories to 24 points.

Global Counsel found that 64% of Britons consider the cost-of-living to be the biggest issue facing the country, compared with 30% who thought it was immigration. Sunak has staked considerable political capital on cracking down on asylum-seekers with his plan to deport them to Rwanda. His immigration bill returns to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

According to the poll, voters also appear to back Starmer’s pledge for an ambitious house-building program. Some 58% of respondents said building more houses should be a key priority, even if it means building more in their area. Only 27% opposed building more houses. That suggests efforts by some Conservative MPs to block house-building in their areas have been unpopular.

A majority of voters said they thought Starmer would be premier at the end of the year, compared to 21% who thought Sunak would win the election. But in a sign of the difficulties Labour would face in office, just 38% said they expect to be better off this time next year, with 40% expecting to be worse off.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.