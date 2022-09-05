42m ago
Betting Odds Stacked Against Truss for Lengthy UK Premiership
(Bloomberg) -- UK bookmaker William Hill says the odds are that Liz Truss will have a shorter premiership than Theresa May, who served 1,106 days.
Truss is set to be appointed as the UK’s new prime minister after winning the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Monday. Truss won 57% of party members’ votes in a closer-than-expected margin.
“We don’t expect her to last very long in office and in fact make her just 4/6 to be in charge for less time than Theresa May, while we’re not totally ruling out her serving the shortest reign in history at 50/1,” said Tony Kenny, a spokesperson for William Hill.
