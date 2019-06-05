(Bloomberg) -- Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit the sale of tobacco products in the Californian city.

The council approved late on June 4 the ban, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a statement on the authority's website.

Under the approved ordinance, effective Jan. 1, 2021, hotels may only sell to guests. All other businesses "shall stop selling tobacco products," according to the statement. The ordinance includes a hardship exemption provision for retailers that demonstrate the ban would cause undue hardship.

The regulation includes a permanent exemption/carve out for existing cigar lounges and a City Council review of the impacts on tourism in three years.

