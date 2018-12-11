(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Here comes a private equity firm bearing what looks like a seasonal gift. On Tuesday, CVC Capital Partners made an offer to buy back a company it took public little more than two years ago. Shareholders in the target, Swedish building materials group Ahlsell AB, shouldn’t be too grateful.

The 18 billion-kronor ($2 billion) bid is a take-it-or-leave-it deal. CVC still owns 25 percent of the company and knows it better than anyone. That is a deterrent to any rival acquirer.

If the takeover proceeds, it would be a case of back to the future for both buyer and target. CVC acquired Ahlsell in 2012 before selling a third of its holding in a 2016 initial public offering. Since then, the buyout firm has sold shares twice to reduce its stake to 25 percent. The next step would normally be to offload this last piece.

Instead, the buyout firm wants to start over again. Ahlsell would become the property of one of the firm’s newly raised funds. The Swedish company, which had trimmed net debt to about three times Ebitda from more than seven times Ebitda, would go on a leverage binge all over again. Think of it as the private equity circle of life sped up.

That’s great – if you’re Goldman Sachs. The bank worked on Ahlsell’s IPO, the two later share placings, and is both advising on and arranging financing for the latest bid.

But CVC’s move is opportunistic and exploits the recent sharp fall in Ahlsell's share price. The 55 kronor-a-share offer is a 33 percent premium above yesterday's close and gives shareholders who bought at the IPO a chance to get out with a bigger return than the local benchmark index. But the top-up shrinks to only about 10 percent when set against the stock’s average price over the past six months.

The bid values the company at 32 billion kronor, including net debt. That’s a little more than 11 times trailing Ebitda, roughly in line with similar transactions in the industry. Still, the average analyst price target is 56.11 kronor, with four houses valuing the group at 63 to 70 kronor a share. CVC says it set up the company it’s using to make the offer back in March. Then, the stock was trading at about 52 kronor.

This isn’t the first deal where private equity sees value where the stock market doesn’t – and does something about it. CVC knows investors will jump on the opportunity to boost their portfolios before the year-end. That’s why the offer isn’t more generous. An offer from an outsider might be preferable, but the firm’s effective blocking stake means an auction is unlikely. It’s not the outcome shareholders were banking on in the IPO, and the saga risks leaving a bad taste.

