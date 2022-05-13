Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Most Popular Articles
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:33
Aurora Cannabis posts $1B net loss in Q3, will close some facilities
-
3:06
Apple suppliers, top chipmaker succumb to China lockdowns
-
0:51
Dividend 'bonanza' coming from Canada's banks: Analyst
-
8:16
Shopify's swoon wipes out equivalent of Kazakhstan's GDP in shareholder value
-
2:18
End of an era: Apple discontinues its last iPod model
-
5:01
After a raise, watch out for lifestyle creep eating into potential savings
-
-
May 12
Oil climbs as global refining crunch drives record fuel costs7:33
Oil climbs as global refining crunch drives record fuel costs
Oil climbed as a global squeeze on refined products continued to pull fuel prices higher with Russian diesel exports falling sharply.
-
May 133:33
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Ontario Cannabis Store leak; Analyzing Cronos' latest results
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Police investigating Ontario Cannabis Store sales data leak, Aurora Cannabis announces facility closures and U.S. pot operators’ quarterly results suggest slower sales growth
-
May 124:21
Stocks roar back at end of nerve-racking week
Stocks rallied at the end of a chaotic week in financial markets, with a little help from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurance that bigger rate hikes would be off the table for now even after the hot inflation readings of the past few days.
-
May 137:59
Aluminum rises on tight supply signs at end of fear-filled week
Aluminum rose in London on shrinking inventory as other base metals wavered following a turbulent week dominated by growing concerns on the state of the global economy.
-
May 13
Peloton surges after previewing long-awaited rowing machine2:44
Peloton surges after previewing long-awaited rowing machine
Peloton Interactive shares jumped the most in months after the struggling fitness company previewed its long-anticipated rowing machine, raising hope that it’s poised for a comeback.
-
May 135:00
Crypto exchanges are delisting Terra tokens after meltdown
Some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges are suspending or starting to delist the tokens associated with the collapsing Terra blockchain, even those that were investors in the troubled network.
-
May 136:38
U.S. consumer sentiment falls to lowest in more than a decade
U.S. consumer sentiment declined in early May to the lowest since 2011 as persistent concerns over inflation dimmed Americans’ views on the economy.
-
May 127:23
BMO Capital Markets head fears deep recession on rate hikes
Two of Canada’s top investment bankers voiced concern that the rising interest rates that have already dragged down asset values from stocks to cryptocurrencies could plunge the global economy into a recession.
-
May 13
The Daily Chase: TSX closing out brutal week; Musk's Twitter deal in question13:48
The Daily Chase: TSX closing out brutal week; Musk's Twitter deal in question
Global markets and U.S. futures are suggesting this brutal week could end on a high note. For the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the weekend can’t come soon enough after sliding into correction territory this week.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
May 10
Coinbase sinks after warning the slide in volume to worsen3:44
Coinbase sinks after warning the slide in volume to worsen
Coinbase shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first.
-
May 127:54
'Give me the money!': Birchcliff CEO pledges dividend hikes
Birchcliff Energy is not about to start spending hand over fist on production increases until shareholders get some cash in their pockets after riding a volatile wave of commodity prices, its chief executive said.
-
May 114:18
Freshii gets new CEO as founder Matt Corrin steps aside
Freshii, the Canadian fast-food brand that brought salad and bowls to the masses, is getting a new boss, potentially signalling a fresh start for the company whose stock rapidly fell out of favour after a high-profile IPO
-
May 12
Bank of Canada’s 1% policy rate ‘too stimulative,’ Gravelle says7:18
Bank of Canada’s 1% policy rate ‘too stimulative,’ Gravelle says
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said borrowing costs need to rise quickly to more normal levels to bring inflation back to target, and that the current policy interest rate of 1 per cent is “too stimulative.”
-
May 114:06
Disney tops streaming subscriber estimates, tempers outlook
Walt reported subscriber gains for its flagship streaming service that exceeded analysts’ estimates.
-
May 124:52
WSP Global beats earnings expectations as it locks down large projects
WSP Global Inc. secured key project wins across three continents this year, boosting profits and revenue and beating expectations in its first quarter
-
May 11
Measly 34 stocks dodge TSX's slide into correction2:05
Measly 34 stocks dodge TSX's slide into correction
Like so many other equity markets, the wheels have come off Canada’s benchmark stock index.
-
May 125:31
Sun Life earns $858M in first quarter, raises dividend
Sun Life Financial says it earned $858 million in the first quarter of this year, down eight per cent from the $937 million it earned in the first quarter of 2021.
-
May 113:05
Feds approve new $10B loan guarantee for Trans Mountain
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has secured up to $10 billion in private-sector financing, but it comes with a loan guarantee provided by the Canadian government.
-
May 12
Quebecor reports first-quarter profit edged higher form year ago6:45
Quebecor reports first-quarter profit edged higher form year ago
Quebecor reported its first-quarter profit edged higher compared with a year ago.
-
Opinion
-
May 9
Surging gas prices compound inflation's toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment4:51
Surging gas prices compound inflation's toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment
Gas prices in Canada are continuing to smash records, setting the stage for potentially lasting consequences on everything from the cost of goods to consumer behaviour.
-
May 127:18
David Dodge dismisses Poilievre again on pledge to turf Macklem
For the second time in less than a week, David Dodge is dismissing a front-running Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate’s view on monetary policy and the central bank.
-
May 1214:58
The Daily Chase: Market turmoil rages; Poilievre threatens to fire Macklem
It’s a sour mood in markets again this morning, with a lot of red across Asia, Europe, and among U.S. futures contracts, though that could change at any moment.
-
May 117:18
Pierre Poilievre says he'd fire Bank of Canada governor
The leading candidate to challenge Justin Trudeau in Canada’s next election said he would fire the governor of the country’s central bank if he was elected prime minister.
-
May 122:48
Canadian Tire uses rewards program data to boost sales
One of Canada's biggest retailers is using customer data mined through its loyalty program and credit cards to drive sales and counter the potential impact of rising prices on demand.
-
May 122:01
Crescent Point reports $1.18B Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend more than 40%
Crescent Point hiked its quarterly dividend by more than 40% Thursday and said it will soon be in a position to increase shareholder returns even more when it hits its net debt target likely later this year.