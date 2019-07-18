Beyonce and ‘Lion King’ About to Take Nigeria Music Scene Global

(Bloomberg) -- The world is about to rediscover Nigeria’s vibrant music scene. That’s what happens when you add Beyonce and Disney to any creative effort.

Six musical artists known throughout Africa -- Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and WizKid -- are featured with Queen Bey on the soundtrack for this year’s live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Nigeria’s music industry is one of the fastest growing globally, despite rampant piracy and a lack of regulation. It’s expanding 13.4% annually and is forecast to reach $73 million in revenue by 2021, according to a 2017 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The Nigerian renaissance evokes the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, when EMI Group Ltd., Philips Records and Polydor Ltd. published global hits by the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, King Sunny Ade and Osita Osadebe.

Helped by Nollywood, Nigeria’s burgeoning film business, the entertainment industry in the OPEC nation is forecast by PwC to increase to $6.4 billion in 2021 from $3.6 billion in 2016.

For Nigeria, the revenue growth makes the title of the new album appropriate. ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ premieres Friday, July 19.

