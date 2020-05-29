Beyond Meat Announces New Deals With KFC and Pizza Hut in China

(Bloomberg) -- Plant-based burger and sausage maker Beyond Meat Inc. announced that it will soon launch partnerships in China with major fast food chains, KFC and Pizza Hut, both owned by YUM China Holdings Inc.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with KFC into China, one of their largest markets worldwide, as well as introduce a new partnership with Pizza Hut in China,” a Beyond Meat spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email. “We’ll be sharing more details soon.”

The Pizza Hut partnership begins on Monday and KFC will launch its new products in June. Details on products and locations haven’t yet been announced.

These collaborations follow the announcement last month that the company was entering the Chinese market with products at Starbucks Corp. locations.

Beyond Meat and its main U.S. competitor, Impossible Foods Inc., have both been hungrily eyeing the Chinese market since before the coronavirus pandemic essentially destroyed restaurant sales in the U.S. Other plant-based alternatives makers already have a Chinese presence, including Oatly AB and Eat JUST Inc., a vegan egg company.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.