(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. is entering the market in beef-loving Brazil, signaling that even some of the world’s biggest carnivores are open to plant alternatives.

The El Segundo, California-based company plans to sell its vegan burgers, sausages and faux beef in 19 Sao Paulo stores owned by retail chain St. Marche.

Even Brazil -- famous for its barbecues and churrascarias, where slabs of beef are cut at your table’s edge -- isn’t immune to the sweeping changes going on globally in meat eating. More of the country’s consumers are cutting back on animal protein out of health concerns. Beyond Meat cited a Good Food Institute survey that showed the nation is the No. 5 market for the world’s health food industry.

Pandemic to Spark Biggest Retreat for Meat Eating in Decades

That comes even through Brazil is the world’s largest beef and chicken exporter. But some of the nation’s meat behemoths are also investing in plant-based products.

JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat company, and chicken giant BRF SA have a portfolio of meatless products they offer to Brazilians, including burgers, nuggets and frozen meals. Marfrig Global Foods SA, which supplies the nation’s Burger King stores with plant-based burgers, joined forces with Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. to boost the scale of its meatless products.

“Our Brazil market entry marks an important step in furthering our mission of increasing accessibility to plant-based meat globally,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Why the Vegan Economy Is Soaring (Clue: Meateaters): QuickTake

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.