(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc.’s chief operating officer, suspended last month after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose during an altercation, has left the faux-meat maker permanently.

Doug Ramsey was suspended Sept. 20 after his arrest, which followed a dust-up in a Fayetteville, Arkansas, parking facility after a college football game. Beyond Meat said in a filing that Friday is Ramsey’s “last day of employment with the company.”

According to a police report, Ramsey got out of his car and “punched through the back windshield” of another driver’s vehicle. He allegedly then started punching the owner of the car, who had left the vehicle, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” Ramsey also “threatened to kill” the other man, according to the report.

Ramsey, 53, became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. Beyond Meat announced his permanent departure along with a string of other C-suite exits, a large round of staff dismissals and a new revenue warning.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Beyond Meat was conducting further layoffs, following a round of cuts made in August.

