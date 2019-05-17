(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell in early trading Friday, cutting into its market-leading rally this week, as one of the best performing IPOs so far this year showed it may not be invulnerable to trade concerns rattling the broader market.

The stock fell 3.1% to $90.07 as of 9:13 a.m. in New York, poised to give back some of its 40% gains since last Friday, while S&P futures slumped 0.6%. The plant-based meat producer had been the best performer in the four days through Thursday among 2,800 companies over $500 million in market value that traded at least 100,000 shares in the past week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The rally’s pause should be welcome news to shorts, who have ratcheted up bets that the gains won’t last. About 35% of the stock’s free float is on loan to short sellers, according to IHS Markit data. That’s up from 22% on May 9. The stock has more than tripled since its debut two weeks ago.

Among the roughly 90 companies that went public in the U.S. this year, only one -- Lyft Inc. -- has higher short interest as a percentage of the free float, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

To contact the reporters on this story: Courtney Dentch in New York at cdentch1@bloomberg.net;Elena Popina in New York at epopina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chris Nagi at chrisnagi@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.