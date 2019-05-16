(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. bulls are clearly in control this week, with shares surging for a fourth consecutive day.

The stock rose another 5% on Thursday, rising to $92 at 9:45 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market valuation of $5.5 billion. The stock has now seen gains in eight of its only 11 trading sessions as a public company, and has extended its post-IPO surge to 270%. The faux-meat maker’s value is rapidly approaching the $7.2 billion market capitalization of a more traditional meat supplier in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

A surge in bearish bets has not stopped buyers from loading up on shares. Beyond Meat’s short interest stands at 43% of shares outstanding on Thursday, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The recent IPO is now among the top 20 most-shorted U.S. companies, data show.

