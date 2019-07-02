(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. is bouncing back in early trading after Credit Suisse turned more bullish on its sales outlook for the next two years.

Shares rose 1.5% to $154.86 at 8:09 a.m. ET, rebounding from a 5% decline Monday, after analyst Robert Moskow raised his fiscal 2020 revenue estimate by $10 million to $360 million, and 2021 estimate to $511 million from $472m. Moskow said the revisions reflect strong retail sales growth seen in the Nielsen tracking data, as well as continued gains at new restaurant chains.

The analyst is keeping his price target of $125/share unchanged, however, due to some expected dilution from option grants.

Beyond Meat is still up 510% this year so far, and none of the Street analyst covering it rate it a buy. Short interest remains elevated, at 47% of free float, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

