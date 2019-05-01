(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. raised $241 million in its initial public offering after pricing its shares at the top end of an elevated price range.

The maker of vegan chicken and beef substitutes sold 9.63 million shares for $25 each, after marketing them for $23 to $25, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The listing values El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat at about $1.5 billion based on the shares outstanding, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, backed by business and Hollywood celebrities including Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, originally planned for a smaller share sale to raise only $184 million at the top of a $19 to $21 share price range.

--With assistance from Deena Shanker.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Hytha in San Francisco at mhytha@bloomberg.net;Lydia Mulvany in Chicago at lmulvany2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, ;James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.