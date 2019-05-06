(Bloomberg) -- Shares of recently listed companies like Beyond Meat Inc. and Pinterest Inc. are getting hit after sentiment on Wall Street soured over the weekend as investors weighed the prospect of a U.S. trade war with China.

With S&P 500 futures down 1.5 percent pre-market, Wall Street darling Beyond Meat -- the maker of plant-based burgers that more than doubled its IPO price of $25 after only two days of trading late last week -- is underperforming, falling 5.1 percent early Monday.

Shares in Pinterest -- another outperformer that has gained 49 percent since a trading debut on March 17 -- are sliding 2.7 percent while Zoom Video Communications Inc. is dropping 3.4 percent.

Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. is down 2 percent. If the mood doesn’t change soon that may bode ill for key competitor Uber Technologies Inc. when Uber’s IPO prices on Thursday.

