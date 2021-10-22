(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. shares fell as much as 15% after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing an array of factors that hurt performance.

The company expects revenue of about $106 million, down from its previous forecast of $120 million to $140 million, it said Friday. Analysts were looking for $134.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Beyond cited reduced demand due to the Covid-19 delta variant, as well as “a decrease in retail orders that persisted longer than expected from a Canadian distributor coinciding with the reopening of restaurants.” The El Segundo, California-based company also pointed to delays in expanding its distribution, which it attributed to labor shortages at its customers.

The stock fell as low as $91.99 in premarket trading. Beyond shares were down 13% this year through Thursday, compared with a 21% rise for the S&P 500 index.

