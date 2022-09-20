(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. suspended its chief operating officer following his arrest on allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game.

Doug Ramsey has been suspended, effective immediately, the plant-based meats company said in a statement Tuesday. The 53-year-old became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. Operations will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat’s senior vice president for manufacturing operations, the company said.

Ramsey was taken into custody Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following an altercation in a parking lot after his Bronco allegedly came into contact with another man’s Subaru, according to a preliminary police report. The Beyond Meat executive punched the owner of the other car, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” He’s also accused of threatening to kill the other man, the report shows.

Court records show that Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. He was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond.

His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which last month slashed its revenue outlook for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce. Beyond Meat shares fell 6% on Tuesday and are down 75% this year.

Ramsey had joined the plant-based meats maker after the previous operating chief’s exit in September 2021 amid a series of C-suite departures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.