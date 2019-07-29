Beyond Meat Tumbles After Earnings on Plan to Offer More Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. sent its share price plummeting as much as 14% Monday as it announced plans to sell more than 3 million additional shares nearly three months after it went public. The move will dilute the value of current shareholders’ holdings after shares surged about 800% since the company’s May 1 initial public offering.

The offering will include 3 million shares held by Beyond Meat stockholders and 250,000 held by the company itself. It will go to fund increased production and marketing as the company battles it out in an increasingly crowded vegan marketplace.

News of the secondary offering came just minutes after the company released earnings for its second time since going public. Revenue in the second quarter almost quadrupled to $67.3 million from a year earlier and grew 67% quarter on quarter, while gross profit margin widened. Still, it reported another loss per share in the quarter as the alternative-meat company struggles to turn a profit.

The company says it gets better from here: Beyond Meat raised its revenue guidance for 2019 to $240 million, up from more than $210 million previously. It also now sees positive Ebitda -- a measure of profit that excludes taxes, interest expenses and other expenses.

Short sellers have argued the stock’s value is too high. Part of that concern comes from rising competition. As growing numbers of consumers say they want to eat less meat, food companies and traditional meat sellers are scrambling to jump onto the trend.

Beyond Meat has been racking up big restaurant companies as clients in recent months, and the company said it will continue to expand its distribution channels and launch new products without elaborating. It already has deals in place with Dunkin’, Tim Hortons and TGI Fridays, but investors want to see if Beyond Meat can score an even bigger partner. Competitor Impossible Foods has set the bar high with its Impossible Whopper that’s going nationwide with Burger King.

