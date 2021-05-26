(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. announced a new chief growth officer and a second collaboration with KFC in China on Wednesday, buoying shares.

The faux-meat maker said in a filing that Charles “Chuck” Muth plans to retire effective June 4, with food and personal-care industry veteran Deanna Jurgens joining the company in his stead.

Jurgens, most recently in charge of global sales, insights and analytics at skincare brand Rodan + Fields LLC, previously spent 15 years at PepsiCo Inc. Beyond Meat and PepsiCo are already collaborators, announcing in January a joint venture focused on creating, producing and marketing new plant-based snacks and drinks, dubbed The PLANeT Partnership LLC.

Muth, 65, joined Beyond Meat as chief growth officer in May 2017 and serves as board chair at The PLANeT Partnership -- a position he said he’s holding onto even after his retirement from Beyond Meat. Muth, who is also on the boards of several companies including Partake Foods, ZICO Rising, Vive Organic, declined to say what he’s planning to do next.

“I did four great years,” he said when asked about his tenure at Beyond Meat. “I have no regrets at all.”

A spokeswoman for Beyond Meat didn’t immediately reply for a request for comment. The alternative meat-maker’s shares rose as much a 3.9% in New York.

Beyond, which opened its first end-to-end manufacturing plant in China last month, also said Wednesday that KFC will be selling a limited-edition spicy “beef” wrap at more than 2,600 stores in the country, where demand for plant-based meats has been surging. Beyond has worked with the Yum China Holdings Inc.-owned restaurant brand before, including selling its namesake burger in select locations in 2020.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.