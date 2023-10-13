Beyond the Results, Here are the Winners and Losers of the Cricket World Cup’s First Week

(Bloomberg) -- The cricketing world has come together for the sport’s biggest tournament in the country with the most fans — India. We’re coming to the end of the first couple of rounds of matches, with a high profile clash between rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday.

From empty stadiums to $3600-a-second ads, and a dancing David Warner, there’s been plenty of action off the scoreboard. Here are this week’s winners and losers:

Winners

1. The fans in Hyderabad who showed great spirit and hospitality to welcome teams from neighboring countries Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “The way the crowd gave us mohabbat (love), it was amazing,” said Mohamad Rizwan, a batter with Pakistan’s team.

2. Indian delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy, as well as Foodpanda in Pakistan are set to be big winners as home audiences place big party orders.

3. Australia batter David Warner’s Srivalli hook step had the crowds cheering. Is Bollywood watching?

Losers

1. Problems with ticketing lead to empty stadiums in some of the initial matches and had fans fuming.

2. Followers of the Indian Premier League, an annual club format of the game, who may have been hoping to see some of the frictions between players in that tournament spill over to the World Cup might be disappointed. After initially having the crowd on his back, Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq appreciated India batsman Virat Kohli’s sportsmanlike gesture.

3. On a lighter note, the fact that many fans are watching from timezones all around the globe means many will be losing out on sleep, whether at a 4:30 am banquet hall screening in New Jersey, or an all-night screening at a bar in Melbourne.

--With assistance from Menaka Doshi and Satviki Sanjay.

