(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos attended a vigil for Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where the journalist was murdered on Oct. 2 last year.

Khashoggi, a government insider-turned-critic who wrote about Saudi Arabia for outlets including the Bezos-owned Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a Saudi team at the consulate building after entering to pick up documents to marry Hatice Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

