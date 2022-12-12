(Bloomberg) -- NotCo, a Chilean plant-based food startup backed by Jeff Bezos’ family office, secured an additional $70 million of funding to grow in co-branded alliances with other food giants. The company is bucking a trend in Latin America where venture capital has dried up amid rising interest rates.

Princeville Capital led the new funding round with Bezos Expeditions, Tiger Global, L Catterton, Kaszek Ventures and MercadoLibre CEO Marcos Galperin as other participants, according to a statement. NotCo raised the funds at the same price of its Series D round in July 2021, reaffirming its $1.5 billion valuation.

After a stellar 2021, few startups in the region have been able to raise funds this year. High interest rates, inflation and political upheaval have scared investors. Companies have turned to cost-cutting and layoffs, and some have delayed plans to go public. Many have had to raise debt instead of capital.

“VC money is really scarce,” founder and CEO Matias Muchnick said in an interview. “What you want to do now is secure cash and find avenues of innovation and revenue streams.”

With the funds NotCo will have enough cash for the next five years and may never have to tap private markets again, Muchnick said. The company will be profitable by 2024, he said.

New Business Unit

NotCo signed in February a joint venture with Kraft Heinz to manufacture plant-based versions of its products. The company will use the funds for similar business-to-business co-branding licensing agreements, Muchnick said.

“When we launched this partnership, we got a lot of inquiries from other big consumer packaged-goods companies saying ‘hey guys we want to do exactly the same that you did with Kraft Heinz,’” Muchnick said.

Sales of the NotKraft animal-free cheese slices have exceeded expectations, according to Muchnick. NotCo and Kraft plan to offer five new products in 2023.

NotCo’s products are available in much of Latin America, as well as Australia, Canada, and the US. It also has partnerships with Burger King, Shake Shack, and Starbucks.

