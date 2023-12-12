(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC is pushing to resume operations with its New Shepard rocket as soon as Dec. 18, potentially ending a halt of more than a year and providing a boost to the company’s space tourism ambitions.

Blue Origin is targeting a window that extends through Dec. 21, according to an internal email that was seen by Bloomberg News. Following Bloomberg’s report, the company confirmed plans to attempt a launch next week in a social media post.

The New Shepard booster, which anchors its space tourism business, will carry research payloads, including technology from Honeybee Robotics. No people will be onboard when it returns to flight from West Texas.

The suborbital rocket has been sidelined since September 2022 after a midflight failure. The halt gave Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s rival venture months of uncontested suborbital tourism operations.

Blue Origin has deployed corrective actions including design changes to address the issue, Phil Joyce, the company’s senior vice president of New Shepard, told employees in the email.

“We’re in final preparations for our next New Shepard launch,” Joyce wrote.

The timing of the New Shepard flight could change depending on numerous factors and is contingent on Blue Origin getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Blue Origin hasn’t yet received its modified FAA launch license for the mission, and continues to work with the agency on its application, the FAA said by email.

The restart of tourism operations would provide a long-delayed boost for the fast-growing space startup. The development of its BE-4 engine and its flagship orbital booster, New Glenn, has been marked by delays and setbacks. The firm has ushered in leadership changes including a new Chief Executive Officer, Amazon.com Inc. veteran Dave Limp, who started earlier this month.

