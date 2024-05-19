(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin LLC resumed sending tourists to space on Sunday, delivering six private passengers on a short flight more than 60 miles above the earth. The launch was delayed by about an hour before taking off at about 9:35 a.m. local time from the company’s West Texas launch site.

The passengers include Ed Dwight, a former Air Force captain who was selected as the first Black astronaut candidate in 1961 but never got to fly to space with NASA.

