(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has announced the first grant recipients from $10 billion pledged to combat climate change, earmarking $791 million for donations to environmental organizations.

The first 16 groups receiving donations from the Amazon.com Inc. founder’s Bezos Earth Fund include nonprofit stalwarts such as the Environmental Defense Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. The announcement came Monday in an Instagram post, where Bezos also revealed the fund’s existence in February. At the time, he said it would begin issuing grants in the summer.

Contributions, detailed in press releases by some recipients, include $10 million for the Rocky Mountain Institute’s work reducing greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and $100 million each to the EDF, WWF and World Resources Institute.

Bezos, the world’s richest person, had been criticized for a paltry philanthropic record before ramping up his contributions in recent years. His company, meanwhile, faced a revolt from employees who said Amazon had been slow to address its impact on climate change. The world’s largest online retailer has since announced plans to eliminate and offset its contribution to greenhouse gases warming the planet.

The grant recipients:

Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund

ClimateWorks Foundation

Dream Corps Green For All

Eden Reforestation Projects

Energy Foundation

Environmental Defense Fund

The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice

Natural Resources Defense Council

The Nature Conservancy

NDN Collective

Rocky Mountain Institute

Salk Institute for Biological Studies

The Solutions Project

Union of Concerned Scientists

World Resources Institute

World Wildlife Fund

