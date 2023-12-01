(Bloomberg) -- The Bezos Earth Fund will put $57 million into climate food solutions that include developing low-methane livestock, to curb emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.

The funding is part of a $1 billion commitment to tackle food’s impact on climate and nature, with the Jeff Bezos-backed philanthropic organization planning to allocate the remaining $850 million by 2030, it said in a statement Friday. Apart from developing gas-suppressing technologies and improving traceability of cattle supply chains, it will also announce grants for alternative proteins and plant-rich diets next year, according to Andy Jarvis, director of the future of food program.

“We need to make livestock more sustainable,” Jarvis said in a video interview from Dubai. “It needs that investment and there are huge opportunities to make it more sustainable. And we need to look at alternatives to livestock as well.”

Food systems — which encompass everything from how food is grown, processed, distributed, consumed or thrown away — account for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of that footprint is linked to livestock farming — a major source of methane, deforestation and biodiversity loss.

