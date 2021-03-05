Bezos Gets Only Fraction of Legal Fees from Girlfriend’s Brother

(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos wanted $1.7 million in legal fees from his girlfriend’s brother for successfully fighting off his defamation lawsuit. He got much less.

A Los Angeles judge awarded the world’s richest man $218,385, saying Amazon.com’s founder needlessly put too many lawyers on the case.

Even though the defamation fight was more complicated than usual, more than 2,070 hours billed in the case were “not reasonable,”Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Doyle said in tentative ruling on Friday.

“This was not a matter that required seven partners and 11 associates,” Doyle said.

Doyle also awarded Bezos $36,000 in legal costs.

Michael Sanchez, brother of Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, sued the billionaire and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, last year claiming they defamed him by telling journalists that Michael had been the source of nude photos of Bezos that were leaked to the National Enquirer. The case was thrown out because Michael Sanchez’s only evidence was that he had heard that from journalists.

Doyle scheduled a hearing on attorneys’ fees on Friday but Bezos’s or Sanchez’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment to confirm if the judge’s tentative ruling had become final.

The case is Sanchez v. Bezos, 20ST-cv-04212, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County.

Read more: Bezos Seeks $1.7 Million in Legal Fees From Girlfriend’s Brother

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.