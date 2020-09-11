(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez probably won’t have to be questioned under oath as part of her brother’s defamation lawsuit against the world’s richest man.

A California state court judge on Friday tentatively rejected Michael Sanchez’s argument that his sister’s testimony is relevant to his allegation that Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, acted with malice by falsely telling journalists that Michael Sanchez was the source of graphic, nude pictures of Bezos that were given to the National Enquirer.

Michael Sanchez said his sister could testify about what she, Bezos and de Becker knew and discussed when they made their allegedly false statements. Specifically, according to Sanchez, she could testify that he didn’t possess and couldn’t have possessed pictures of Bezos’s genitalia.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.