(Bloomberg) -- Blue Origin LLC, the private space company founded by Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, may be preparing to deliver some news next month. The company has scheduled an event for May 9 and posted a cryptic tweet Friday with that date and a photo of what appears to be the schooner Endurance, which explorer Ernest Shackleton was forced to abandon in Antarctica in 1915.

There is an impact crater named Shackleton at the south pole of the moon, though there was no indication the tweet referred to the moon. Blue Origin didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The company, based in Kent, Washington, has been performing test flights and landings of its New Shepard rocket in West Texas.

