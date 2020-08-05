(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has trimmed his stake in Amazon.com Inc. by selling stock worth more than $3.1 billion.

The richest person in the world sold about 1 million shares, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Earlier this year he sold 2 million shares, worth $4.1 billion at the time, as part of a pre-arranged trading plan.

For Bezos, 56, this year has been a reversal from years of relative restraint in reducing his holding in Amazon. He still holds more than 10% of the company and is worth $189.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune has surged by $74.9 billion this year with Amazon stock rising 73%.

The Amazon founder’s fortune has grown at a mind-boggling pace this year despite the U.S. economy entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The online retail giant has benefited from increased demand from people forced to stay at home during the pandemic.

The spectacular gains for Bezos and other tech titans have put Big Tech under increased scrutiny recently. Bezos testified before Congress last month along with the chief executives of Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc. to defend their power and influence.

