(Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail giants woke up Thursday to yet another challenge from Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, this time with a call to match his company’s recent increase to a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

“Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us,” Bezos wrote in his annual shareholder letter. “It’s a kind of competition that will benefit everyone.”

The taunt is coming from a company that itself has been under a lot of pressure to improve working conditions worldwide. When Amazon pledged in October to raise pay to at least $15 an hour in the U.S., the e-commerce giant also eliminated monthly bonuses and stock awards. Amid a tight labor market, Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. also have increased wages and benefits.

Here is a look at where the industry stands today:

Walmart

Walmart -- long criticized for suppressing wages and hours for its associates -- is well below the levels proposed by Bezos. The nation’s biggest private employer has fought to improve its image, however, boosting wages several times in recent years. Its current starting salary is $11 per hour, and the company has also expanded benefits like maternity and parental leave.

Target

Target is closer. The cheap-chic retailer recently announced it will move to $13 an hour in June, providing tens of thousands of workers a raise. It hasn’t specified exactly how many staffers would benefit. This follows $1-an-hour increases in recent years and brings Target closer to the goal it set in 2017 of reaching $15 an hour by the end of next year.

Costco

Costco Wholesale Corp., which often leads the retail pack on pay, just boosted its starting wage to as much as $15.50 an hour. The warehouse retail chain’s success is in part due to its ability to maintain a stable, satisfied workforce.

Walmart, Target and Costco didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment. In an April 4 interview with CNBC, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said starting wages are important but “not the whole story.” Walmart’s average wage in the U.S. is $17.50 including bonuses based on store performance, and excluding health-care benefits, he said in the interview.

