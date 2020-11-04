(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is poised to defeat a defamation lawsuit brought against him by his girlfriend’s brother.

A Los Angeles state court judge on Wednesday issued a tentative ruling siding with the Amazon.com chief executive officer in a case accusing him and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, of falsely telling journalists that Michael Sanchez, whose sister is Lauren Sanchez, was the source of graphic, nude pictures of Bezos that were given to the National Enquirer.

Michael Sanchez is a Hollywood talent agent, and Lauren is an actress and media personality.

The case is Sanchez v. Bezos, 20STCV04212, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County.

