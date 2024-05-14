(Bloomberg) -- BFF Bank SpA’s Chief Executive Officer Massimiliano Belingheri is confident the bank will be able to resume its payout policy after the conclusion of the Bank of Italy’s probe.

“There is a positive and constructive dialog with the Bank of Italy,” Belingheri said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday. “I’m confident that, after the lifting of the temporary suspension by the Bank of Italy, we will restore our dividend policy” of distributing all the capital exceeding 12% of the bank’s CET1 ratio.

“We are working constructively to make this happen within a reasonable timeframe,” he said.

The Italian specialty lender lost more than a third of its €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) market capitalization last week after the regulator ordered a temporary halt on profit distribution following a review of how the bank classifies its credits. The shares have pared some of the losses this week.

The Bank of Italy found some of BFF’s loans should be classified as past due instead of performing based on its application of the European Banking Authority guidelines that define defaults. The bank has 60 days to present its assessment to the regulator.

The lender, founded by pharmaceutical companies in 1985 and now present in nine European countries, specializes in purchasing and managing credits owed to public administrations. A large chunk of its €5.5 billion portfolio is made of bills to the Italian public administration, which often pays late. But since the debtors are state bodies that eventually pay, the bank argues they entail a limited exposure to risk.

Banks must set aside additional capital to cover past-due loans because they are considered higher risk.

“There isn’t a divergence of views on the creditworthiness of our loans, it is just matter of a prudential classification of part of our credits that can lead to a risk-weighted assets increase,” Belingheri said. “Based on information currently available, the bank has the tools needed to cover with its own resources any capital needs stemming from a risk-weighted asset increase.”

After a preliminary assessment, BFF doesn’t envisage material changes in its economic and financial outlook, also taking into account €628 million reserves that haven’t been booked yet.

BFF said in a statement on Friday that in an extreme scenario, the reclassification of the loan portfolio would lead to about €1.7 billion additional RWA. While the additional capital would leave a common equity tier 1 ratio above the regulator’s requirement, the bank would need €207 million additional capital to restore a dividend capital target of 12% that can be covered with its own capital and other mitigation actions.

“Based on our assessment, even in an extreme scenario, the bank expects to be able to implement remedy actions to reach its targets,” he said. While the executive said he isn’t able to predict the final outcome of the review, the “probability that the extreme scenario will realize is unlikely.”

The central bank also made undisclosed findings on BFF’s governance and corporate compensation practices, with particular reference to certain contractual provisions referring to the CEO. It ordered BFF to suspend variable compensation. The lender’s board of directors confirmed its full confidence in Belingheri.

The CEO, who has overseen BFF for over 10 years and owns a 5.8% stake in the lender, said recent changes in the composition of the board will help address the issues raised by the Bank of Italy review. Belingheri didn’t elaborate further on governance and didn’t comment on the temporary suspension of his variable compensation.

