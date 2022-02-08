(Bloomberg) -- Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s quarterly profit missed analyst estimates, signaling headwinds for the Google-backed wireless phone operator that announced two rounds of tariff hikes in recent months in hopes of boosting its finances.

India’s second-largest carrier, helmed by billionaire Sunil Mittal, posted a 2.8% fall in net income to 8.3 billion rupees ($111 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, it said in an exchange filing Tuesday. That missed the average analyst estimate of 10.21 billion rupees profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of brokerages.

Revenue rose 13% to 298.7 billion rupees, beating estimates, while total costs surged 4.8% compared to the same period a year ago.

