(Bloomberg) -- Bharti Infratel Ltd., the wireless phone tower firm controlled by India’s No. 2 carrier, approved a merger with rival Indus Towers Ltd. in a deal that includes paying about 40 billion rupees ($543 million) for stakes owned by debt-strapped mobile operator Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Shareholders of Bharti Infratel will own 68.6% of the combined entity, while Vodafone Group Plc, the U.K.-based partner of Vodafone Idea, will own 28.2%, the affiliate of Bharti Airtel Ltd. said Tuesday in a statement. The percentages are subject to change based on closing adjustments.

Bharti Infratel agreed to merge with Indus in 2018 and received regulatory approval the following year, only to see the deal languish as a relentless price war among carriers forced some operators to combine or exit, undermining demand for wireless towers. A supreme court ruling last year left Vodafone Idea and Infratel parent Bharti Airtel Ltd. with billions of dollars worth of unpaid dues, further complicating the planned merger as both companies needed to raise capital.

Vodafone Idea, formed by the merger of Vodafone Group’s local unit and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Idea Cellular Ltd., hasn’t reported an annual profit since announcing their combination in 2017. Birla, its chairman, warned in December that the company may not survive without government help in paying overdue fees and taxes.

The struggling carrier held an 11.15% stake in Indus Tower, Bharti Infratel said in the statement.

Brookfield Deal

Separately, Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of India’s No. 1 wireless carrier, completed the $3.4 billion sale of its controlling stake in Reliance Jio Infratel Pvt. to investors including Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

The investment comprises about 135,000 communication towers that make up Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s network in India, the investors said in a statement Tuesday.

