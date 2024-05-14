(Bloomberg) -- Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s second-largest wireless operator, reported an underwhelming profit for the fourth straight quarter due to a one-time charge, showing the continued pain from Nigeria’s currency devaluation last year.

The company, led by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, posted a net income of 20.7 billion rupees ($248 million) for the three months ended March, down 31% from a year ago. That fell short of an average of 32.74 billion rupees profit estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

It provided for a foreign exchange related loss of 24.6 billion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing Tuesday. Revenue rose 4.4% to 376 billion rupees, also missing estimates while costs climbed 5.3% to 182.3 billion rupees.

“Consolidated performance was impacted primarily by the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira,” Managing Director Gopal Vittal, said in a post-earnings statement. Despite adding high-paying users in India, Vittal said that the “return on capital employed continues to remain low due to the absence of tariff repair in the industry.”

Key Insights

The carrier has seen headwinds in Africa after Nigeria — Bharti’s biggest market in the continent — undertook sweeping changes in June 2023 to fix the distorted system of multiple exchange rates. The foreign exchange pain has led to the company missing profit estimates in the preceding quarters as well. Currency depreciation, particularly in Nigeria, “may weigh on reported sales” for Airtel Africa, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Davies wrote in a May 10 note, after Bharti’s Africa unit missed margins in the March quarter

Bharti, which had 406 million subscribers in India as of March 31, is awaiting the next round of tariff hikes to boost revenue. Industry leader Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has nearly 482 million users. Brokerage Antique Stock Broking expects the industry to take a 15%–17% tariff hike after national elections that are underway. With only three private operators left in the telecom sector, Bharti or its smaller unprofitable rival, Vodafone Idea Ltd., can’t raise prices unless Reliance Jio does too.

While Bharti and Reliance Jio have rolled out 5G across the country, they are not charging a higher tariff for those services. Updates from the Bharti management on differentiated pricing of 5G services are awaited and will bolster Bharti’s average revenue per user.

In February, India approved a plan to sell $11.6 billion in airwaves to improve network quality in a nation with over one billion mobile phone users. There’s no firm timeline for the auction.

Market Reaction

Shares rose 19% in the March quarter, outpacing the benchmark Nifty index, which rose about 2.7% in the same period.

Earnings were announced after market hours.

Get More

India mobile average revenue per user rose 0.5% q/q to 209 rupees

Total user base was about 562 million users, including overseas subscribers

Ebitda margin 52.1% v. 52.2% y/y

Net debt at $24.5 billion, +0.8% q/q

Capital expenditure 105.16 billion rupees, -8.1% y/y

Dividend 8 rupees per share

