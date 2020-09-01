(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is seeking to cut greenhouse gas emissions generated through the use of electricity at its Australian coal mines by 50% under a transition to renewable energy sources and gas.

A five-year agreement with Queensland’s state-owned energy supplier CleanCo, which has existing gas and hydro assets and plans to build solar and wind generation capacity, will cover about half of the electricity needs at BHP’s operations in the region, the world’s top miner said Tuesday in a statement.

The move comes ahead of BHP’s planned announcement next week of new, medium-term emission targets across its operations and follows Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry’s confirmation last month that the producer is seeking to divest a series of coal assets. Investors are increasingly demanding large miners and oil producers set out far more detailed steps to limit their impact on the world’s climate.

BHP’s new agreement from 2021 will displace an estimated 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2025 and allow the Queensland mines to curb their use of coal-fired power.

Together with other measures, the action should help BHP lower its scope 2 emissions -- those that result from electricity use -- by 50% from current levels by the middle of the decade. The agreement is the first of its kind signed by BHP in Australia and follows the company’s shift to 100% renewables at two Chilean copper operations, including Escondida.

Read more: BHP Inks Deal to Run Giant Copper Mines on Renewable Power

“This is an important step forward in BHP’s transition to more sustainable energy use across our portfolio,” Edgar Basto, president of BHP’s Minerals Australia unit, said in the statement. The agreement will also help to reduce energy costs, he said.

BHP’s Queensland coal mines generate the most operational greenhouse gas emissions among any of the miner’s global divisions, accounting for more than a third of the total in fiscal 2019, according to company filings. The mining industry overall accounts for about 22% of the world’s industrial emissions, BloombergNEF said in a March report.

