BHP Group will scrap a plan to exit from thermal coal and instead aim to shutter its final mine by mid-2030 after prices surged and with investor attitudes shifting on the sale of fossil-fuel assets.

The world’s top miner, which has been reviewing its options for the Mt Arthur mine in Australia’s New South Wales-state for about two years, didn’t attract a suitable offer for the asset, according to a Thursday statement.

Melbourne-based BHP will instead seek to extend the operation’s life from 2026 to the end of fiscal 2030, and pledged to work with the local community over the next eight years on a closure plan.

“Seeking approval to continue mining until 2030 avoids closure in 2026 and enables BHP to balance the value and risk of those considerations and our commitments to our people and local communities,” BHP’s Minerals Australia President Edgar Basto said in the statement.

Pressure in recent years from investors to quickly sell coal assets has been replaced by calls on major commodity producers to focus on the responsible -- and accelerated -- closure of the operations. Exiting the fuel has also been complicated by a price surge that saw Asia’s benchmark Newcastle coal advance to a record high last month.

BHP has a provision of about $700 million for the closure of Mt Arthur and expects rehabilitation work to last about 10 to 15 years after mining ends, the company said.

