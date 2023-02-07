(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland.

Activity across its iron ore mining, rail and shipping operations will stop for 24 hours as the incident is investigated, the world’s top miner said in a statement Wednesday.

“BHP is working closely with the relevant authorities and we will also undertake a full investigation to understand what has happened,” the Melbourne-based company said. Police had attended the scene, it said, while providing no details on how the death occurred.

BHP hasn’t had a fatality at its operations in four years.

