(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani party controlled by the Bhutto Zardari clan will join a coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif, ending a deadlock in a boost to the prime minister-in-waiting following a series of talks that will keep their main rival Imran Khan out of power.

“Both the parties have the numbers to form a government,” PPP’s co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at a joint news conference in Islamabad close to midnight. He said his political party will support Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-N who was present at the venue, as the premier.

The coalition will pick former President Asif Ali Zardari, the co-Chairman of the PPP and father of Bilawal, as the president as part of power sharing plan, Sharif said in the briefing.

The step up in cooperation will go some way in building support for a government led by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which has its work cut out for it. The new administration will have to shore up an economy battered by Asia’s fastest inflation and negotiate a new loan with the International Monetary Fund after the current program expires in April.

The closing of ranks between the two family-controlled parties makes it trickier for jailed ex-leader Imran Khan and his party to get a shot at forming the government. His loyalists — who contested as independents — defied the odds and won the most number of seats though they fell short of a majority. They are alleging vote rigging for the constituencies they lost in the elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which supervised the polls, and the interim government of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar deny charges of rigging.

Khan’s Party Seeks Probe After Pakistan Vote-Rigging Revelation

This is not the first time PPP and PML-N have come together, ousting Khan in a parliament vote in April 2022 and then ruling the country for about 16 months. During that time, the PPP appeared to have distanced itself from the economic reforms carried out by the Sharif government, including raising fuel prices that saw inflation running at 28%.

The two parties contested in the elections as rivals but after the results, which saw no group holding the majority, they agreed to hold talks to “save the country from political instability,” according to Sharif. Bhutto Zardari, 35, had presented himself as a prime minister candidate — a fresh face in a country where more than 60% of the population is below 30, but he later dropped out of the race.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.